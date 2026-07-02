Insilico Medicine Announces Strategic AI Drug Discovery Collaboration With Takeda

(RTTNews) - Insilico Medicine (3696.HK), a clinical-stage company specializing in generative AI for drug discovery, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (TSE:4502) to advance novel drug candidates across Takeda's therapeutic areas.

The partnership will leverage Insilico's proprietary end-to-end platform, Pharma.AI, to identify clinically differentiated drug candidates for promising therapeutic targets. By applying advanced generative models from the earliest stages of design, the collaboration aims to improve molecule quality and optimize candidates for best-in-class efficacy and safety.

Under the agreement, Insilico will lead AI-driven discovery to identify molecules meeting predefined scientific and early development criteria, while Takeda will apply its global development capabilities to advance selected candidates through clinical validation.

"This is a fundamental step on our journey toward integrating generative AI into every stage of the pharma value chain," said Alex Zhavoronkov, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine., Chris Arendt, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research at Takeda added that combining Takeda's disease biology and expertise with Insilico's AI-enabled discovery capabilities will help deliver meaningful treatment options and support Takeda's transition to an AI-native discovery model.

Financial terms include approximately $60 million in upfront and near-term payments to Insilico, with success-based milestone payments that could bring the total deal value to about $600 million, plus tiered royalties on future sales. Takeda will hold exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize novel therapeutics emerging from the collaboration.

3696.HK has traded between HKD 29.98 and HKD 80.90 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at HKD 38.46, down 2.93%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.