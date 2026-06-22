Insilico Medicine And SK Biopharma Ink AI-Driven CNS Drug Discovery Partnership; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Insilico Medicine Cayman TopCo (3696.HK), a clinical-stage generative artificial intelligence (AI) driven drug discovery company, and SK Biopharmaceuticals, focused on therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, unveiled a research and development collaboration to discover AI-enabled innovative drug candidates in the neuroimmune area of the central nervous system (CNS) at the BIO International Convention 2026.

As per the agreement, Insilico will receive up to $18 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments. The total potential deal value exceeds $2.5 billion, including development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, as well as royalties on net sales upon commercialisation.

Under the agreement, Insilico will leverage its proprietary Pharma.AI platform, and SK Biopharmaceuticals will contribute its development and clinical capabilities in neuroimmune disorders, guiding the late-stage development and commercialisation of all resulting programs.

Insilico's proprietary Pharma.AI platform covers target validation, generative chemistry, and molecule optimisation, together with its preclinical drug discovery experience to discover, design, and optimise novel candidates for neuroimmune indications.

In modern medicine, Neuroimmune disorders, including neuroinflammatory, neurodegenerative, and rare neurological disorders, remain among the most challenging therapeutic areas.

"This collaboration represents an important milestone in expanding our growth beyond epilepsy into new CNS therapeutic areas" said Donghoon Lee, President and CEO of SK Biopharmaceuticals.

SK Biopharma develops and commercialises XCOPRI (cenobamate) for epilepsy.

3696.HK is currently up 8.82% at HK$41.70.

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