Insilico Jumps On H1 Profit Forecast, Advances AI-Leveraged Rentosertib To Phase III Trial In IPF

(RTTNews) - InSilico Medicine Cayman TopCo Ltd. (3696.HK), an AI-driven clinical-stage biotechnology company, reported improved first-half 2026 earnings expectations, driven by revenue growth from out-licensing, co-development, and research collaborations.

The company also initiated a Phase III clinical trial of Rentosertib, its lead AI-powered investigational candidate for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a progressive age-related fibrotic lung disease.

Following the announcements, Insilico shares rose 10.86% to HK$41.02.

Company Profile

InSilico Medicine applies artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to drug discovery and development through its proprietary platforms, including Pharma.AI, an AI-powered platform that provides new target identification, small-molecule generation, and clinical outcome prediction services.

Rentosertib, the lead program in Insilico's AI-driven pipeline, is an oral small-molecule inhibitor targeting TNIK and has become the company's first asset to enter a Phase III clinical trial. Notably, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Orphan Drug Designation to Rentosertib for IPF in February 2023.

According to the company, as of June 30, 2026, Insilico's pipeline comprises 31 nominated preclinical candidate compounds across oncology, immunology, metabolism, and central nervous system disorders, with 13 having achieved Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance. The company currently manages 10 programs in clinical development, 4 advanced independently, and 6 progressing through collaborative clinical studies with partners.

First Half 2026 Financial Expectations

For the first half of 2026, Insilico expects revenue in the range of approximately $102.5 million to $106.5 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 272.7% to 287.3%, according to the company.

Net profit is expected to be in the range of approximately $33.5 million to approximately $39.5 million for the first Half of 2026.

Trial details

The prospective, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group Phase III study will evaluate Rentosertib and is expected to enrol 320 participants across 47 centres in China.

The primary endpoint will be the annual rate of decline in forced vital capacity (FVC) over 52 weeks. The key secondary endpoint is the time to the first occurrence of any disease progression event.

Notably, the trial is intended to assess if Rentosertib can provide clinically meaningful benefit in a larger patient population and over a longer treatment period than the Phase IIa study.

"Rentosertib is a very important program for Insilico because it represents the full arc of our mission", said Alex Zhavoronkov, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Insilico Medicine.

3696.HK has traded between HK$29.98 and HK$80.90 since December 30, 2025. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at HK$37.

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