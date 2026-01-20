Insilico, Hygtia Therapeutics Partner To Advance ISM8969 NLRP3 Inhibitor For CNS Disorders

(RTTNews) - Insilico Medicine (3696.HK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI), and Hygtia Therapeutics Co., Ltd. have entered into a co-development collaboration agreement for Insilico's ISM8969 program. The partnership aims to accelerate the global advancement of ISM8969—an orally available, brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor designed for Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders, Insilico Medicine said in a statement.

Under the agreement, Insilico grants Hygtia Therapeutics 50% worldwide rights to research, develop, register, manufacture, and commercialize ISM8969. In return, Insilico is eligible to receive upfront and milestone payments totaling up to USD $66 million, including an initial upfront payment of US$10 million expected within 30 days of the agreement's effective date.

Insilico will lead the initial clinical development, including IND submission and execution of the Phase 1 clinical trial for the Parkinson's disease indication. Hygtia Therapeutics will take responsibility for subsequent global clinical studies, regulatory submissions, and commercialization activities, reflecting the joint commitment to advancing the program.

The NLRP3 inflammasome is a critical component of the innate immune system, and its aberrant activation is increasingly recognized as a driver of neuroinflammation. This process contributes to the pathology of multiple neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease (PD) and Alzheimer's disease (AD). Despite its therapeutic potential, there are currently no approved therapies that directly and specifically target NLRP3, underscoring the strategic importance of advancing research in this area.

Based on promising preclinical data, Insilico nominated ISM8969 as its preclinical candidate and has conducted extensive evaluations across multiple neurological disease models, positioning the molecule as a potential best-in-class NLRP3 inhibitor.

