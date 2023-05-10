Insignia Systems Shares Rise In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - Shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) are rising more than 13% Wednesday morning after reporting improved results for the first quarter.

Insignia Systems provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages.

The company reported a profit of $1.65 million or $0.91 per share, higher than 62,000 or $0.03 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Net sales increased 108.7% to $12.83 million from $6.15 million last year.

ISIG, currently at $8.51, has been trading in the range of $5.48-$11.82 in the last 52 weeks.

