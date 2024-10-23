Insignia Financial Updates Its Sustainability Report

Insignia Financial Ltd (AU:IFL) has released an update.

Insignia Financial Ltd has issued a correction to its Sustainability Report, specifically clarifying tax details and making minor formatting changes. These revisions aim to ensure transparency and accuracy for stakeholders in understanding the company’s tax payments and sustainability efforts. The updated report can be accessed on Insignia’s corporate responsibility webpage.

