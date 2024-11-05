News & Insights

Stocks

Insignia Financial Sees Shift in Substantial Holdings

November 05, 2024 — 02:48 am EST

Insignia Financial Ltd (AU:IFL) has released an update.

Insignia Financial Ltd has reported changes in its substantial holdings. First Sentier Investors Holdings and its subsidiaries now hold significant voting power in the company, impacting over 55 million fully paid ordinary shares. This shift highlights potential strategic movements within the firm, drawing interest from investors keen on the evolving financial landscape.

