Insignia Financial Sees Increased Stake by Australian Retirement Trust

Insignia Financial Ltd (AU:IFL) has released an update.

Australian Retirement Trust Pty LTD has increased its stake in Insignia Financial Ltd, raising its voting power from 8.21% to 9.34%. This change reflects an acquisition of additional fully paid ordinary shares, boosting its influence in the company. Investors interested in Insignia Financial should watch for potential impacts on the company’s direction.

