Insignia Financial Ltd’s AGM: Resolutions Carried

November 21, 2024 — 01:08 am EST

Insignia Financial Ltd (AU:IFL) has released an update.

Insignia Financial Ltd, a prominent Australian wealth manager, successfully carried all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on November 21, 2024. Key decisions included the re-election of board members and the approval of performance rights for the CEO. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued strategic growth.

