Insignia Financial Completes Major Separation from NAB

Insignia Financial Ltd has successfully separated MLC Wealth from National Australia Bank, marking one of the largest wealth management separations in Australian history. This move allows Insignia to operate independently, enhancing system performance and security, while also paving the way for significant cost savings and future growth. The transition reflects Insignia’s capability in executing complex transformations, positioning it for accelerated growth in the coming years.

