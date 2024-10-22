News & Insights

Insignia Financial Acquires Stake in Mayne Pharma

Mayne Pharma Group (AU:MYX) has released an update.

Insignia Financial Ltd has become a substantial shareholder in Mayne Pharma Group, holding a 5.013% voting power. The move is part of a series of market transactions involving various subsidiaries and reflects significant interest in Mayne Pharma’s potential. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it indicates growing institutional interest in the company’s future prospects.

