Insignia Capital Group To Sell Its Majority Interest In WillowTree To TELUS International

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corp. (T.TO, TU) and TELUS International (TIXT, TIXT.TO) announced an agreement to acquire WillowTree, a full-service digital product provider focused on end user experiences, such as native mobile applications and unified web interfaces. TELUS International will acquire WillowTree for a total enterprise value of $1.225 billion, inclusive of $210 million of assumed debt. The majority stakeholder Insignia Capital Group will sell its stake in WillowTree.

WillowTree's client roster includes Fortune 500 companies across telecommunications and media, healthcare and life sciences, financial services, and technology and software.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.