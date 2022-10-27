Markets

Insignia Capital Group To Sell Its Majority Interest In WillowTree To TELUS International

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corp. (T.TO, TU) and TELUS International (TIXT, TIXT.TO) announced an agreement to acquire WillowTree, a full-service digital product provider focused on end user experiences, such as native mobile applications and unified web interfaces. TELUS International will acquire WillowTree for a total enterprise value of $1.225 billion, inclusive of $210 million of assumed debt. The majority stakeholder Insignia Capital Group will sell its stake in WillowTree.

WillowTree's client roster includes Fortune 500 companies across telecommunications and media, healthcare and life sciences, financial services, and technology and software.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TIXT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular