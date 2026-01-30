Insights Into Yum (YUM) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Yum Brands (YUM) to post quarterly earnings of $1.78 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.6%. Revenues are expected to be $2.47 billion, up 4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Yum metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Company sales' should come in at $948.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Franchise and property revenues' will reach $987.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services' will likely reach $536.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- KFC Division- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services' to reach $200.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of restaurants - Franchise & License - KFC Division' should arrive at 33,411 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 31,513 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total restaurants - Taco Bell Division' at 8,984 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,757 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of restaurants - Company-owned - Taco Bell Division' will reach 642 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 504 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of restaurants - Franchise & License - Taco Bell Division' will reach 8,342 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8,253 .

Analysts expect 'Total restaurants - Pizza Hut Division' to come in at 20,190 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20,225 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of restaurants - Total' reaching 63,461 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 61,346 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of restaurants - Company-owned - KFC Division' of 488 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 468 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'System same-store sales - Taco Bell Division - YoY change' stands at 5.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.0%.

Over the past month, shares of Yum have returned +2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Currently, YUM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.