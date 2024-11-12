Insights into Xos's Upcoming Earnings

Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Xos to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.32.

The announcement from Xos is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.76 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.19% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Xos's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -1.99 -2.25 -1.92 -3 EPS Actual -1.23 -1.80 -2.33 -2.4 Price Change % -0.0% 14.000000000000002% 3.0% 31.0%

Xos Share Price Analysis

Shares of Xos were trading at $5.0 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 59.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Xos

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Xos.

With 4 analyst ratings, Xos has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $11.25, indicating a potential 125.0% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Manitex International, Manitowoc Co and Douglas Dynamics, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Manitex International, with an average 1-year price target of $5.8, indicating a potential 16.0% upside. Manitowoc Co is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, indicating a potential 140.0% upside. For Douglas Dynamics, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, indicating a potential 420.0% upside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Manitex International, Manitowoc Co and Douglas Dynamics, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Xos Outperform 226.78% $2.03M -15.21% Manitex International Neutral 3.67% $17.16M 2.07% Manitowoc Co Neutral 0.75% $87.60M -1.17% Douglas Dynamics Neutral -10.22% $30.88M 12.70%

Key Takeaway:

Xos outperforms peers in revenue growth with a significant increase. However, it lags behind in gross profit and return on equity.

Get to Know Xos Better

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company's primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last mile routes. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets zero emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership basis than internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts.

Breaking Down Xos's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Xos's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 226.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Xos's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -62.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xos's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -15.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xos's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -7.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, Xos adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Xos visit their earnings calendar on our site.

