Insights Into Xcel (XEL) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Xcel Energy (XEL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.93 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 5.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Xcel metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenues- Electric and natural gas' stands at $3.91 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenues- Other' to come in at -$60.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of -364.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- Natural Gas' to reach $921.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenues- Electric' will likely reach $2.99 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.4% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Xcel here>>>



Shares of Xcel have demonstrated returns of +1.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), XEL is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.