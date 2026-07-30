Insights Into W.W. Grainger (GWW) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that W.W. Grainger (GWW) will announce quarterly earnings of $11.28 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 13.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.95 billion, increasing 8.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific W.W. Grainger metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Endless Assortment' should arrive at $1.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- High-Touch Solutions N.A.' to reach $3.88 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Reported Growth' reaching 10.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.1% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating earnings (losses)- Endless Assortment' of $110.66 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $92.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating earnings (losses)- High-Touch Solutions N.A.' will reach $663.24 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $589.00 million.

W.W. Grainger shares have witnessed a change of +1.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GWW is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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