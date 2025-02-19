Insights Into World Kinect (WKC) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from World Kinect (WKC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share, indicating an increase of 1.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $10.56 billion, representing a decrease of 12% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 13.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific World Kinect metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Aviation' reaching $4.89 billion. The estimate points to a change of -16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Land' to come in at $3.25 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -11.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Marine' to reach $2.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Volume - Aviation' stands at 1,858.18 Mgal. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,784 Mgal.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Volume - Land' should arrive at 1,537.39 Mgal. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,619.3 Mgal.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Volume - Marine' will reach 1,054.66 Mgal. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,129.7 Mgal in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Income (loss) from operations- Aviation' of $60.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $58.10 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Income (loss) from operations- Marine' will reach $18.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $19.30 million.



World Kinect shares have witnessed a change of -2.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WKC is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

World Kinect Corporation (WKC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

