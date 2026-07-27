Insights Into Wingstop (WING) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Wingstop (WING) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share, indicating an increase of 2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $190.11 million, representing an increase of 9.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Wingstop metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other' will reach $87.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales' reaching $35.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Advertising fees' of $66.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total System-wide Restaurants' should arrive at 3,261 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,818 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Franchise Restaurants' will reach 3,204 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,764 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of Restaurants at end of period - International Franchised Activity' should come in at 525 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 407 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Domestic Restaurants' will likely reach 2,736 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,411 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned Activity' at 58 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 54 .

The consensus estimate for 'Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Franchised Activity' stands at 2,679 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,357 .

Analysts forecast 'Company-owned domestic same store sales growth' to reach -1.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.6%.

Analysts expect 'New Restaurant Openings - International Franchised Activity' to come in at 25 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 21 .

Analysts predict that the 'New Restaurant Openings' will reach 108 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 129 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Wingstop shares have recorded returns of -18.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WING will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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