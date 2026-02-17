Insights Into WillScot (WSC) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, WillScot (WSC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, reflecting a decline of 32.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $544.51 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.6%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific WillScot metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Leasing and services revenue- Leasing' should arrive at $426.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Leasing and services revenue- Delivery and installation' at $82.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Leasing and services revenue' reaching $509.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.2%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Sales revenue- Rental units' to come in at $15.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of -20.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Sales revenue- New units' should come in at $19.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.9% year over year.

Over the past month, WillScot shares have recorded returns of -3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WSC will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

WillScot Holdings Corporation (WSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

