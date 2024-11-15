Insights Into Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share, reflecting a decline of 3.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.78 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4.2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Williams-Sonoma metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Pottery Barn' to reach $726.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Williams-Sonoma' will reach $248.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other' should arrive at $82.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- West Elm' will reach $447.58 million. The estimate points to a change of -4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Total' at 521. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 533.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Pottery Barn' should come in at 185. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 191.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Pottery Barn Kids' will likely reach 45. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 46.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Rejuvenation' stands at 11. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - West Elm' to come in at 122. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 123.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - Williams-Sonoma' reaching 158. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 163 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Leased Square Footage Per Store - Pottery Barn' of 14,598.92 Ksq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 15,000 Ksq ft.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores closed - Total' will reach 3. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.



Shares of Williams-Sonoma have demonstrated returns of -8.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WSM is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

