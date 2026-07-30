Insights Into The Williams Companies (WMB) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, indicating an increase of 13% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.08 billion, representing an increase of 10.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific The Williams Companies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Northeast G&P - Gathering volumes' will likely reach 4 billions of cubic feet per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4 billions of cubic feet per day.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'West - NGL equity sales' should arrive at 7.30 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'West - Gathering volumes' should come in at 6 billions of cubic feet per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6 billions of cubic feet per day.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Other' to come in at $56.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $78.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Northeast G&P' to reach $518.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $501.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Transmission, Power & Gulf' of $983.96 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $903.00 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- West' will reach $389.27 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $341.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Modified EBITDA- Transmission, Power & Gulf' reaching $993.94 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $891.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Modified EBITDA- West' at $382.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $341.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Modified EBITDA- Northeast G&P' will reach $522.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $501.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of The Williams Companies have returned -3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. Currently, WMB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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