Insights Into The Williams Companies (WMB) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3.4%. Revenues are expected to be $3.14 billion, up 13.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific The Williams Companies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Northeast G&P - Gathering volumes' at 4.31 Bcf/D. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.33 Bcf/D.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'West - NGL equity sales' will likely reach 6.00 millions of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6 millions of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts forecast 'West - Gathering volumes' to reach 5.71 Bcf/D. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.75 Bcf/D in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Other' will reach $108.41 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $74 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Northeast G&P' should arrive at $495.34 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $504 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Transmission and Gulf of Mexico' will reach $897.66 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $839 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- West' of $366.14 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $328 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Gas & NGL Marketing Services' will reach $119.41 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $189 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Modified EBITDA- Northeast G&P' stands at $491.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $504 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Modified EBITDA- Transmission and Gulf of Mexico' to come in at $907.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $829 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Modified EBITDA- West' should come in at $374.29 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $327 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, The Williams Companies shares have recorded returns of -1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WMB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

