Insights into Western Union's Upcoming Earnings

Western Union (NYSE:WU) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Western Union to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41.

The announcement from Western Union is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 6.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Western Union's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.44 0.45 0.41 EPS Actual 0.40 0.46 0.44 0.45 Price Change % 6.0% -3.0% -8.0% -2.0%

Tracking Western Union's Stock Performance

Shares of Western Union were trading at $9.71 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Western Union

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Western Union.

The consensus rating for Western Union is Neutral, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $11.67, there's a potential 20.19% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of StoneCo, Paymentus Holdings and Remitly Global, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for StoneCo, with an average 1-year price target of $11.4, suggesting a potential 17.4% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Paymentus Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $33.8, suggesting a potential 248.09% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Remitly Global, with an average 1-year price target of $29.38, suggesting a potential 202.57% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for StoneCo, Paymentus Holdings and Remitly Global are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Western Union Neutral 0.56% $396.50M 47.57% StoneCo Buy 8.63% $2.35B -21.60% Paymentus Holdings Outperform 56.48% $66.03M 2.76% Remitly Global Outperform 32.91% $211.50M -0.88%

Key Takeaway:

Western Union ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Western Union: A Closer Look

Western Union provides domestic and international money transfers through its global network of over 500,000 outside agents. The company handled almost 290 million transactions in 2024 and is the largest money transfer company in the world.

Western Union: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Western Union's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.56%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Western Union's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 36.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Union's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 47.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.23, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Western Union visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WU

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Sector Perform Sector Perform Feb 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Perform Market Perform Feb 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for WU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.