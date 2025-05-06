Insights Into Western Midstream (WES) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Western Midstream (WES) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 43.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $945.11 million, increasing 6.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Western Midstream metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Throughput Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest for Natural Gas Assets per day' stands at 183.90 millions of cubic feet. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 174 millions of cubic feet in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Total throughput' will reach 5,394.61 millions of cubic feet. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5164 millions of cubic feet in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets per day' will reach 5,210.71 millions of cubic feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4990 millions of cubic feet.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Equity Investment' should arrive at 548.99 millions of cubic feet. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 508 millions of cubic feet.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Delaware Basin' should come in at 1,988.00 millions of cubic feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1761 millions of cubic feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - DJ Basin' to come in at 1,477.57 millions of cubic feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1372 millions of cubic feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Throughput for produced-water assets per day - Delaware Basin' of 1,189.30 millions of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1149 millions of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Other' reaching 1,142.86 millions of cubic feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 978 millions of cubic feet.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Delaware Basin' will likely reach 265.83 millions of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 225 millions of barrels of oil.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - DJ Basin' will reach 100.54 millions of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 87 millions of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Equity investments' at 119.98 millions of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 202 millions of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Other' to reach 34.26 millions of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 39 millions of barrels of oil.



Shares of Western Midstream have demonstrated returns of +1.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WES is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

