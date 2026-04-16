Insights Into Western Alliance (WAL) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Western Alliance (WAL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 17.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $959.46 million, increasing 21.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Western Alliance metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Margin' will likely reach 3.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 55.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 63.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Performing - Loan' stands at $487.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $630.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' of $88.95 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $77.18 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Non-Performing - Assets' will reach $555.32 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $681.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total non-interest income' to reach $176.02 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $127.40 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net gain on loan origination and sale activities' at $77.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $49.50 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should arrive at $767.77 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $660.80 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Service charges and fees' reaching $55.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $37.20 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Western Alliance have demonstrated returns of +17.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WAL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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