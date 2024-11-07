Insights into Welltower Q3 Earnings

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Welltower beat estimated earnings by 7.000000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.04.

Revenue was up $394.00 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.04, resulting in a 1.0% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Welltower's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.04 1.01 0.94 EPS Actual 1.11 1.05 1.01 0.96 0.92 Revenue Estimate 1.95B 1.89B 1.81B 1.75B 1.63B Revenue Actual 2.06B 1.82B 1.56B 1.75B 1.66B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Welltower management provided guidance for FY 2024, expecting earnings between $4.27 and $4.33 per share.

Peer Companies' Recent Earnings

With Welltower's earnings data in hand, it's essential to compare its metrics to those of similar companies, including Healthpeak Properties, Sabra Health Care REIT, and National Health Investors.

Healthpeak Properties, earnings revealed on October 24, 2024, exhibited robust performance this quarter. Contrary to the market's projected EPS of $0.44, Healthpeak Properties exceeded expectations with an EPS of $0.45, reflecting an increase of 2.27% compared to estimates. This outcome is likely to gain investor confidence Sabra Health Care REIT announced strong earnings on October 31, 2024, surpassing market expectations. Despite an estimated EPS of $0.35, Sabra Health Care REIT's actual EPS was $0.35, reflecting a 0.0% increase. National Health Investors reported earnings on November 05, 2024 that fell short of expectations, with an actual EPS of $1.03 compared to the market's estimate of $1.08, resulting in a -4.63% decrease. Competitors Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance Analysis

The analysis presented here offers insights into the market's response to the latest earnings releases of key competitors. It highlights the expected and announced earnings per share (EPS) for each company, along with their corresponding stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the open of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent Welltower October 28, 2024 1.04 1.11 6.73% $130.57 $133.62 2.34% Healthpeak Properties October 24, 2024 0.44 0.45 2.27% $23.0 $22.66 -1.48% Sabra Health Care REIT October 31, 2024 0.35 0.35 0.0% $19.4 $19.78 1.96% National Health Investors November 05, 2024 1.08 1.03 -4.63% $76.73 $76.75 0.03%

Peer Revenue Comparison: Estimated vs. Announced Revenue

This table presents a comparison of estimated and announced revenue figures for Welltower's peers. It offers insights into the revenue performance of these companies, providing valuable context for understanding their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage Welltower 1.95B 2.06B 5.44% Healthpeak Properties 688.98M 700.40M 1.66% Sabra Health Care REIT 172.34M 178.00M 3.28% National Health Investors 79.21M 82.94M 4.72%

