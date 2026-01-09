Insights Into Wells Fargo (WFC) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Wells Fargo (WFC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share, indicating an increase of 16.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $21.6 billion, representing an increase of 6% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Wells Fargo metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio' to come in at 62.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 66.0%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $1872.93 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1756.36 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Return on equity (ROE) - Financial Ratios' will likely reach 12.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Book value per common share' at $52.68 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $48.85 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total nonperforming assets' to reach $8.10 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.94 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net loan charge-offs' stands at $1.08 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.21 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' should arrive at 7.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total nonaccrual loans' should come in at $7.96 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.73 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) - Standardized Approach' of 10.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio - Standardized Approach' will reach 11.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $9.17 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.54 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest income (on a taxable-equivalent basis)' reaching $12.48 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.91 billion in the same quarter last year.

Wells Fargo shares have witnessed a change of +3.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WFC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

