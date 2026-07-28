Insights Into Vulcan (VMC) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Vulcan Materials (VMC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.50 per share, indicating an increase of 2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.16 billion, representing an increase of 2.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Vulcan metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Concrete' will reach $182.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Asphalt' will likely reach $374.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Aggregates' stands at $1.76 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Average unit sales price per ton - Aggregates (freight adjusted)' to reach $22.99 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $22.11 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average unit sales price per ton - Asphalt mix' at $83.35 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $81.29 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Unit Shipments - Ready-mixed concrete' should arrive at 1065 thousands of cubic yards. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1200 thousands of cubic yards.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Unit Shipments - Aggregates' will reach 60054 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 59300 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Unit Shipments - Asphalt mix' reaching 3742 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3900 thousands of tons.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average unit sales price per cubic yard - Ready-mixed concrete' should come in at $190.72 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $186.60 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit- Aggregates' of $567.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $559.50 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Profit- Asphalt' will reach $47.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $57.20 million.

Analysts expect 'Gross Profit- Concrete' to come in at $8.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.50 million.

Vulcan shares have witnessed a change of -6.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VMC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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