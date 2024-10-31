Insights Into Voya (VOYA) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Voya Financial (VOYA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, indicating a decline of 1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $317.98 million, representing an increase of 13.2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Voya metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Fee income' will reach $559.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Premiums' of $793.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net investment income' should come in at $473.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Total' will reach $236.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total AUM and AUA - Health Solutions' reaching $1.96 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.87 billion.

Analysts expect 'Total AUM and AUA - Investment Management' to come in at $392.48 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $366.88 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Client Assets - Wealth Solutions - Full Service' will reach $204.92 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $173.72 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Client Assets - Wealth Solutions - Defined Contribution Investment-only SV' stands at $33.64 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $35.45 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total AUM and AUA - Wealth Solutions' should arrive at $595.15 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $509.57 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Client Assets - Wealth Solutions - Recordkeeping' to reach $328.80 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $276.87 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total AUA - Investment Management' will likely reach $53.25 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $55.07 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Client Assets - Wealth Solutions - Total' at $578.30 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $509.57 billion in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Voya have demonstrated returns of +1.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VOYA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

