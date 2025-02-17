Insights Into Vital Energy (VTLE) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vital Energy (VTLE) will report quarterly earnings of $2.16 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 15.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $559.58 million, exhibiting an increase of 25.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 9.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Vital Energy metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Natural gas' should come in at $22.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +48.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- NGL' at $49.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Oil' stands at $473.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales volumes - Average daily oil equivalent sales volumes' of 142,915.80 BOE/D. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 113,747 BOE/D.

Analysts expect 'Sales volumes - Natural gas' to come in at 20,480.22 MMcf. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16,644 MMcf in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales volumes - Oil equivalents' will reach 13,140.15 MBOE. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10,465 MBOE.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales volumes - NGL' will likely reach 3,382.27 MBBL. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,808 MBBL in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average sales prices per Bbl - Oil' reaching $71.32. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $79.37.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales volumes - Oil' should arrive at 6,344.62 MBBL. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,881 MBBL.

Analysts predict that the 'Average sales prices per Bbl - NGL' will reach $16.05. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.14.



View all Key Company Metrics for Vital Energy here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Vital Energy have returned -4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, VTLE carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.