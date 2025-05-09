Insights Into Vital Energy (VTLE) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Vital Energy (VTLE) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.11 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 10.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $532.28 million, increasing 10.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 11.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Vital Energy metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Natural gas' will reach $31.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +72.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- NGL' will reach $59.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Oil' will likely reach $433.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales volumes - Average daily oil equivalent sales volumes' of 139,265.10 BOE/D. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 124,719 BOE/D.

Analysts expect 'Average sales prices per Bbl - NGL' to come in at $17.83. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $16.05 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales volumes - Natural gas' reaching 19,717.95 MMcf. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18,534 MMcf in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales volumes - NGL' to reach 3,426.85 MBBL. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,934 MBBL.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales volumes - Oil equivalents' should come in at 12,567.76 MBOE. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11,349 MBOE.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales volumes - Oil' will reach 5,854.69 MBBL. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,327 MBBL in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average sales prices per Bbl - Oil' at $72.60. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $78.06.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average sales prices per Bbl - Oil, with commodity derivatives' should arrive at $75.87. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $74.95 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average sales prices per Bbl - NGL, with commodity derivatives' stands at $17.72. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.92.



Shares of Vital Energy have demonstrated returns of +17.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +13.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VTLE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE)

