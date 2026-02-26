Insights Into Viking (VIK) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Viking Holdings (VIK) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 20% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.63 billion, increasing 20.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Viking metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Onboard and other' will reach $108.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Cruise and land' at $1.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of +20.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Occupancy' of 92.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 92.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Yield' stands at $538.53 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $507.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Capacity PCDs' will reach 2118988 days. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1859485 days.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'PCDs' reaching 1960351 days. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1713442 days in the same quarter of the previous year.

Viking shares have witnessed a change of +13.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), VIK is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

