Insights Into Victory Capital (VCTR) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) to post quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. Revenues are expected to be $226.09 million, up 4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Victory Capital metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Fund administration and distribution fees' to come in at $48.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Investment management fees' at $178.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Ending Assets Under Management' to reach $197.22 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $170.34 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Ending assets under management - Global/Non-U.S. Equity' reaching $18.33 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.20 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Ending assets under management - Solutions' will reach $63.38 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $57.83 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Ending assets under management - U.S. Large Cap Equity' will likely reach $13.10 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.90 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ending assets under management - U.S. Mid Cap Equity' of $28.96 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $32.92 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Ending assets under management - U.S. Small Cap Equity' will reach $13.18 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.30 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ending assets under management - Alternative Investments' should arrive at $2.95 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.47 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Ending assets under management - Money Market/ Short-term' stands at $3.40 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.25 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Ending assets under management - Fixed Income' should come in at $24.16 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $24.48 billion in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Victory Capital have demonstrated returns of +13.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VCTR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

