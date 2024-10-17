Insights Into Verizon (VZ) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Verizon Communications (VZ) to post quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3.3%. Revenues are expected to be $33.63 billion, up 0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Verizon metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Consumer' should arrive at $25.66 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- Business' will reach $7.44 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenues- Consumer - Service' reaching $19.44 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenues- Consumer - Wireless equipment' to come in at $4.66 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Business - Wireline - Net subscribers additions - Fios Internet' will reach 3.75 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Business - Wireless - Net subscribers additions - Retail postpaid phones' will likely reach 131.76 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 151 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Consumer - Fios Internet connections' at 7,081.50 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.92 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Consumer - Fios video connections' of 2,748.67 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.01 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Consumer - Wireline - Net subscribers additions - Broadband' will reach 34.41 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 53 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Business - Fios Internet connections' to reach 396.09 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 383 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Business - Fios video connections' should come in at 57.93 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 63 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Business - Wireless retail postpaid connections' stands at 30,546.42 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 29.46 million.



Shares of Verizon have demonstrated returns of +0.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VZ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

