Insights Into Veeva (VEEV) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Veeva Systems (VEEV) to post quarterly earnings of $1.92 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.3%. Revenues are expected to be $808.89 million, up 12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Veeva metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Subscription services' reaching $695.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Professional services and other' of $112.27 million. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva R&D Solutions' should arrive at $67.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva R&D Solutions' will reach $374.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva Commercial Solutions' will reach $321.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva Commercial Solutions' will likely reach $45.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Professional services and other' should come in at 22.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 24.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Subscription services' to reach 86.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 86.7%.

Shares of Veeva have experienced a change of -12.9% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), VEEV is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

