Insights Into Veeva (VEEV) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Veeva Systems (VEEV) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share, indicating an increase of 17.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $684.18 million, representing an increase of 11% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Veeva metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Subscription services' should come in at $571.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Professional services and other' should arrive at $113.54 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva R&D Solutions' at $68.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva R&D Solutions' to reach $293.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva Commercial Solutions' stands at $277.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva Commercial Solutions' will reach $45.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Subscription services' of 85.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 85.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Professional Services and other' reaching 31.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 34.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Veeva shares have witnessed a change of +7.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), VEEV is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

