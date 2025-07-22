Insights Into Valero Energy (VLO) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Valero Energy (VLO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share, reflecting a decline of 35.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $27.84 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 19.3%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 11.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Valero Energy metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total operating revenues- Renewable diesel' reaching $783.18 million. The estimate points to a change of -33.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total operating revenues- Ethanol' stands at $1.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total operating revenues- Refining' should come in at $26.94 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -18.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'U.S. Mid-Continent region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput' will reach $10.39 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.73 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'U.S. West Coast region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput' of $16.18 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.86 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'U.S. Gulf Coast region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput' to come in at $10.80 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.36 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Refining - Throughput volumes per day' will reach 2,797.77 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,010.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

The average prediction of analysts places 'U.S. Gulf Coast region - Throughput volumes per day' at 1,787.60 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,827.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'U.S. Mid-Continent region - Throughput volumes per day' should arrive at 399.23 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 438.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Refining - Refining margin per barrel of throughput' will likely reach $10.99 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.14 .

Analysts predict that the 'North Atlantic region - Throughput volumes per day' will reach 334.68 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 469.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

Analysts forecast 'North Atlantic region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput' to reach $12.38 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.32 .

Over the past month, Valero Energy shares have recorded returns of +6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VLO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

