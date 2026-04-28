Insights Into Valero Energy (VLO) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Valero Energy (VLO) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.97 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 233.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $30.88 billion, increasing 2.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 43.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Valero Energy metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total operating revenues- Ethanol' will reach $1.06 billion. The estimate points to a change of -13.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total operating revenues- Refining' at $28.66 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'U.S. Mid-Continent region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput' should arrive at $8.96 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.87 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'U.S. West Coast region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput' will likely reach $11.36 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.43 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'U.S. Gulf Coast region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput' to reach $14.61 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.56 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Refining - Throughput volumes per day' of 2,820.60 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,828.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'U.S. Gulf Coast region - Throughput volumes per day' will reach 1,706.83 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,671.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

The consensus estimate for 'U.S. Mid-Continent region - Throughput volumes per day' stands at 443.78 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 453.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Refining - Refining margin per barrel of throughput' reaching $13.88 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.78 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'North Atlantic region - Throughput volumes per day' to come in at 499.31 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 492.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'North Atlantic region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput' should come in at $16.63 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.32 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'U.S. West Coast region - Throughput volumes per day' will reach 170.67 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 212.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

Over the past month, Valero Energy shares have recorded returns of -4.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), VLO will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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