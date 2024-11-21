Insights Into Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Urban Outfitters (URBN) to post quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 4.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.33 billion, up 4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Urban Outfitters metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters' will reach $293.07 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales by brand- Anthropologie' at $574.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales by brand- Free People' to reach $331.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales by brand- Nuuly' reaching $92.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +41.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Free People' will likely reach 219. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 197 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Total URBN' should come in at 724. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 708.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters' of 261. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 264 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie' will reach 240. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 239.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - YoY change' will reach 1.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters - YoY change' should arrive at -8.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.2%.

Analysts expect 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Anthropologie - YoY change' to come in at 4.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Free People - YoY change' stands at 5.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 22.5%.



Over the past month, Urban Outfitters shares have recorded returns of +4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), URBN will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

