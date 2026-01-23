Insights Into United Rentals (URI) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from United Rentals (URI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $11.90 per share, indicating an increase of 2.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.26 billion, representing an increase of 3.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some United Rentals metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Equipment rentals' at $3.59 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Service and other revenues' to come in at $90.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Contractor supplies sales' should arrive at $40.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Sales of new equipment' reaching $104.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Sales of rental equipment' will reach $417.06 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Specialty- Contractor supplies sales' will likely reach $18.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Specialty- Equipment rentals' stands at $1.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Specialty- Sales of new equipment' will reach $34.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Specialty- Sales of rental equipment' of $49.96 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Specialty- Service and other revenues' should come in at $8.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenues- General rentals' will reach $2.95 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- General Rentals- Service and other revenues' to reach $84.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.1% year over year.

Shares of United Rentals have experienced a change of +15.9% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), URI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

