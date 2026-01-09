Insights Into United Community Banks (UCB) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that United Community Banks (UCB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 15.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $273.8 million, increasing 9.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain United Community Banks metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Margin' will likely reach 3.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio - Operating' stands at 53.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 55.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Total nonperforming assets' to reach $100.61 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $115.64 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' of $26.27 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $25.83 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total nonperforming loans' reaching $98.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $113.58 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest revenue' should come in at $234.87 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $210.33 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total noninterest income' will reach $40.17 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $40.52 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest revenue (FTE)' at $235.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $211.41 million in the same quarter last year.

United Community Banks shares have witnessed a change of +2.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), UCB is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

