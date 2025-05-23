Insights Into UiPath (PATH) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from UiPath (PATH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, indicating a decline of 23.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $332.33 million, representing a decrease of 0.8% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain UiPath metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Licenses' should come in at $115.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'ARR' stands at $1.69 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.51 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Net New ARR' to reach $22.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $44 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for UiPath here>>>



Over the past month, shares of UiPath have returned +9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% change. Currently, PATH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.