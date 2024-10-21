Insights Into Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies (TYL) will report quarterly earnings of $2.44 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 14%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $546.43 million, exhibiting an increase of 10.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Tyler Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscriptions' will likely reach $348.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Professional services' at $65.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Recurring' to reach $461.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Hardware and other' should come in at $10.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Software licenses and royalties' reaching $9.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Maintenance' stands at $112.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Non-Recurring' should arrive at $85.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross profit- Hardware and other' will reach $3.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.83 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross profit- Software licenses and royalties' will reach $6.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.43 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Tyler Technologies shares have recorded returns of +1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TYL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

