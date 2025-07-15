Insights Into Truist Financial (TFC) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share, indicating an increase of 1.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.98 billion, representing an increase of 0.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Truist Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest margin' will reach 3.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.0% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total nonperforming assets' to come in at $1.63 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average balance - Total earning assets' should arrive at $478.38 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $473.67 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonaccrual loans and leases' will reach $1.56 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.42 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' reaching 10.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' at 12.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Capital Ratio' should come in at 14.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.4% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest income (FTE)' stands at $3.63 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.63 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $3.58 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.53 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Lending related fees' to reach $92.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $89.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other income' will reach $69.03 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $78.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating lease income' will likely reach $51.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $50.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Truist Financial shares have witnessed a change of +15.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TFC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

