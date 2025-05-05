Insights Into TransMedics (TMDX) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from TransMedics (TMDX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, indicating a decline of 17.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $123.56 million, representing an increase of 27.6% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some TransMedics metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Lung net revenue' to reach $5.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Liver net revenue' stands at $87.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +31.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Heart net revenue' of $30.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +28.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- United States' to come in at $119.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +29.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- All other countries' should come in at $4.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.1% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for TransMedics here>>>



Shares of TransMedics have experienced a change of +33% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TMDX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

