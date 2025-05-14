Insights Into Transcat (TRNS) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share, reflecting a decline of 14.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $76.8 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Transcat metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Distribution Sales' to reach $26.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Service Revenue' should arrive at $50.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Profit- Distribution' reaching $8.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.33 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Profit- Service' will likely reach $16.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16.70 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Transcat here>>>



Shares of Transcat have demonstrated returns of -5.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRNS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.