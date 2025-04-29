Insights Into Tradeweb (TW) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Tradeweb Markets (TW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share, indicating an increase of 19.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $507.07 million, representing an increase of 24.1% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Tradeweb metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Asset Class- Total Variable' to come in at $378.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Asset Class- Other' will reach $6.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Asset Class- Rates- Variable' reaching $194.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Asset Class- Rates- Fixed' should arrive at $65.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Daily Volumes - Rates - Cash' at $554.53 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $461.83 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Daily Volumes - Total' will likely reach $2,501.84 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,899.64 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Daily Volumes - Money Markets' stands at $997.13 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $576.57 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Daily Volumes - Equities' should come in at $28.62 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $27.45 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Daily Volumes - Credit' will reach $42.25 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $34.92 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Daily Volumes - Rates' of $1,434.26 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1,260.7 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Equities' will reach $16.72. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.68.

Analysts forecast 'Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Credit' to reach $45.46. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $50.39.



Over the past month, Tradeweb shares have recorded returns of -8.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TW will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)

