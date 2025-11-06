Insights Into Townsquare (TSQ) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Townsquare Media (TSQ) will report quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 85.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $107.96 million, exhibiting a decrease of 6.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Townsquare metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions' at $18.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Broadcast Advertising' stands at $46.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Digital Advertising' to reach $41.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

Shares of Townsquare have experienced a change of -1.9% in the past month compared to the +1.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TSQ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

