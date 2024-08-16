Insights Into TJX (TJX) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that TJX (TJX) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $13.33 billion, increasing 4.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some TJX metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Marmaxx' should come in at $8.24 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- TJX International' reaching $1.71 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- TJX Canada' will reach $1.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- HomeGoods' will reach $2.12 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total' of 2.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - HomeGoods' should arrive at 3.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx' at 3.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Consolidated Same Store sales- TJX International (Europe & Australia)' stands at 2.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'New Stores' will likely reach 39. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - Total' will reach 5,011. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,884.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - U.S. - T.J. Maxx' to reach 1,327. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,305.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - U.S. - Marshalls' to come in at 1,206. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,190 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for TJX here>>>



TJX shares have witnessed a change of -1.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TJX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.