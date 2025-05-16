Insights Into TJX (TJX) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, TJX (TJX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, reflecting a decline of 3.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $12.97 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TJX metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Marmaxx' should come in at $8.08 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- TJX International' will reach $1.57 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- TJX Canada' reaching $1.14 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- HomeGoods' to come in at $2.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total' of 3.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - HomeGoods' will likely reach 4.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable Store Sales - TJX Canada - YoY change' will reach 4.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4%.

The consensus estimate for 'New Stores' stands at 30. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 18 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Total' at 5,115. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,972 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - U.S. - T.J. Maxx' to reach 1,338. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,322 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - U.S. - Marshalls' should arrive at 1,235. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,201.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Canada - HomeSense' will reach 160.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 158 million in the same quarter last year.



TJX shares have witnessed a change of +4.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TJX is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

